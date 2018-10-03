We didn't perform as we wanted to - McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says the team he picked to play Munster last week was a competitive side in spite of their record defeat at Thomond Park.

Ulster were without the likes of Rory Best, Stuart McCloskey, Will Addison and Marcell Coetzee as they conceded nine tries en route to a 64-7 loss in Limerick - the province's heaviest defeat in Pro14 history.

"It's not a question of bemoaning the fact that we're missing people," said McFarland. "We've got to get on with it and we didn't get the result we wanted."

Top videos

Top Stories

Lionel Messi

Messi scores twice as Barca hold off Spurs comeback

Lorenzo Insigne celebrates

We have ourselves to blame, says Klopp after Liverpool suffer late defeat at Napoli

Corine Remande

I could have died, says golf fan blinded in one eye

  • From the section Golf
Leeds hosted the Grand Depart of the Tour de France in 2014

World Cups & Grand Tours on UK Sport bid list

Earl Thomas
Video

Watch: Why Seattle's Thomas swore at own team after broken leg

Kanye West and Colin Kaepernick

Kanye West urges Kaepernick to meet Trump