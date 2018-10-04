Former Northampton and Australia player Rob Horne tells BBC Sport he has no regrets after being badly injured.

His former club have moved their derby game with East Midlands rivals Leicester to Twickenham to raise funds for Horne, who lost the use of his right arm after a freak injury in the same fixture last year.

"I couldn't feel any regret towards the incident because it was an everyday standard rugby event," he said.

"There's no resentment or bitterness towards the game because it's given me so much."