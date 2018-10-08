Liza 'Bird' Burgess has played a central role in women's rugby for 30 years and last month became the first Welsh woman to be inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame.

During a distinguished career, she captained Wales in their very first international against England in 1987 and went on to lead her country 62 times.

She hung up her boots aged 42 and continued to give back to the game by taking on several coaching roles, including Wales women from 2007-2012.

Now a life dedicated to the game she loves has earned her spot in the World Rugby's Hall of Fame.

Burgess joins Stephen Larkham, Ronan O'Gara, Pierre Villepreux and Bryan Williams in the 2018 class - becoming the 142nd entrant and only the 10th woman.