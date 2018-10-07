Rugby is never going to be safe - Warburton

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has told Scrum V that rugby can never be made totally safe despite rule changes to try to give players more protection.

Warburton, who won 79 Test caps, retired from the game because of injury at the age of 29, but says he chose rugby precisely because of the greater physical challenge it presents over other sports.

The former Cardiff Blues back row also assesses Wales' build-up to the 2019 World Cup and where the autumn internationals sit in that preparation.

