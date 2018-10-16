Ulster captain Rory Best has put the team's poor inter-pro results against Munster and Connacht down to a lack of continuity.

The province suffered a record 64-7 defeat by Munster and a first home loss to Connacht in 58 years, before a resounding Heineken Champions Cup win over Leicester Tigers last weekend.

They now travel to Paris with confidence for Saturday's clash against Racing 92 and Best said: "It's been a bit disjointed with people coming back late and a few injuries, the South African trip and so on, but ultimately no matter how good your players are, you need to get a bit of continuity".

"You need to get used to playing with each other. It just takes a couple [of games] to figure out what's going on."