Ulster's Will Addison says he has no regrets about his decision to move to Belfast this season after almost 10 years at Sale Sharks.

The utility back scored his second try for Ulster in their opening-round victory over Leicester Tigers in the European Champions Cup and the 26-year-old, who qualifies to play for Ireland through his mother, is already being touted for inclusion in the Irish squad for the upcoming November Series.

"The main reason for my move to really improve me as a player and try to fulfil some potential I believe I've got and I think I had to come out of comfort zone to do that and coming here was a great decision," said Addison.