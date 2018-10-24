It was quite a cauldron - Murphy on Ulster's Racing 92 defeat

Flanker Jordi Murphy says Ulster's European Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92 will stand to the team later in the season.

The Irish province took an early lead at La Defense Arena in Paris thanks to tries by Dave Shanahan and Jacob Stockdale but Racing responded by scoring 41 unanswered points to clinch a 44-12 victory.

"It was quite a cauldron, some of the boys wouldn't have played in that kind of high-intensity atmosphere before...that kind of stuff will stand to younger players going forward," said Murphy.

Top videos

Top Stories

Luuk de Jong
Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United
Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Eoin Morgan leads England celebrations after ODI series win over India in 2018
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Pitch invader and Ronaldo
  • From the section Football
JJ Chalmers and Alex Jones
Video