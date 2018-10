Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his side are "a work in progress" after a bonus-point 36-18 win over the Dragons in Belfast.

Assistant coach Jared Payne is implementing a new defensive system at Ulster this season and McFarland said the players need more time to adapt.

The new Ulster coach also accepted that his team's set-piece struggled against the Dragons and in their opening European Champions Cup matches against Leicester and Racing 92.