David Flatman and Tom Shanklin - aka Flats and Shanks - join Scrum V to seek out Scotland and British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg and the Welsh 'spy' in their camp.

Wales host Scotland in their opening autumn international on Saturday, 3 November in Cardiff.

Former Wales centre Shanks discovers a novel way of testing Hogg's catching skills, and meets former Wales captain and hooker Jonathan Humphreys - who spent four years as Scotland's forwards coach.

We also discover why ex-England prop Flats avoided this trip to Scotland.

*Watch Scrum V most Sundays during the season on BBC Two Wales; also available on demand on the BBC iPlayer