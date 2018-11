Scrum V guests Gwyn Jones, Andy Robinson and Jonathan Thomas run the rule over who should start as Wales fly-half against Australia.

Gareth Anscombe helped Wales to victory over Scotland in the autumn international opener, but Dan Biggar will be available for next weekend's Test against the Wallabies.

The panel discusses if Wales coach Warren Gatland should stick or twist.

