Twenty-year-old Ulster prop Tom O'Toole says he "sometimes has to pinch himself" that he is part of the same Ulster squad as players of the pedigree of Ireland captain Rory Best.

O'Toole burst onto the scene with Ulster at the end of last season and has made seven appearances this term.

"I talk to some of the other young lads and we say 'This is crazy. It shouldn't really be happening'," said O'Toole.