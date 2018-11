The self-proclaimed 'bash brothers' Paddy Wallace and Darren Cave join BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews to look ahead to Ireland's upcoming autumn internationals, including the visit of world champions New Zealand.

Swapping jerseys, being dropped gently by Declan Kidney, tormenting tier two rugby nations and Joe Schmidt filling in at full-back are all on the agenda.

Live commentary of Ireland v Argentina on BBC Radio Ulster from 18:00 GMT on Saturday with updates and report on BBC Sport website.