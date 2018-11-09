We cannot look beyond Argentina - Best

Ireland captain Rory Best says his side know that they will come up against a dangerous and confident Argentina when the teams meet at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Best says that no-one in the squad is looking beyond the game, even with the visit of world champions New Zealand on 17 November, as the Pumas are coming off their best ever showing in the Rugby Championship including a first win in Australia.

Live commentary of Ireland v Argentina on BBC Radio Ulster from 18:00 GMT on Saturday with updates and report on BBC Sport website.