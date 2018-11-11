Ireland's Will Addison says he was 'fully focused' on making his first senior international start against Argentina after being called up as a late replacement for the injured Robbie Henshaw.

The versatile Ulster back partnered Connacht's Bundee Aki in midfield after being introduced as a replacement to play at full-back in the win over Italy in Chicago the previous week.

Ireland defeated Argentina 28-17 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

BBC Sport NI's Orla Bannon also spoke to Ireland scrum-half Kieran Marmion after the win over the Pumas.