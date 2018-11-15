He likes to get what he wants - NZ coach Hansen on 'real competitor' Sexton

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen says Johnny Sexton will be a key player for Ireland when the top two sides in the world rankings meet in Dublin on Saturday.

"He likes to get what he wants and likes to drive the team the way he wants to drive it, or the way Joe wants him to drive it," said Hansen, who insists this week's game will not have an impact on his preparations for the Rugby World Cup.

"It will give us a guideline on how we're going I suppose but I've never been one to worry too much about what happened yesterday, it's about what happens today," added Hansen.

Live radio commentary of Ireland v New Zealand on BBC Radio Ulster from 18:35 GMT.