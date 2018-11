Dragons centre Tyler Morgan will win his first Wales cap on Saturday since being diagnosed with type one diabetes.

The 23-year-old made four appearances for Wales before discovering he had the condition early in 2018.

Morgan tells BBC Sport Wales' Gareth Rhys Owen about the debilitating effects of diabetes, his treatment, recovery to fitness and his return to a Wales shirt for Saturday's autumn Test against Tonga.

