Ireland captain Rory Best says he is nervous and excited for the highly-anticipated autumn Test against world number one side New Zealand.

Flanker Josh van der Flier is a late addition to the Ireland team for the game in place of the injured Dan Leavy.

"When you play the best team in the world you're always nervous, you're excited, it's all that mixture and it's a great challenge for us," added Best.

Live radio commentary of Ireland v New Zealand on BBC Radio Ulster from 18:35 GMT.