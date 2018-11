Ireland coach Joe Schmidt laughed off New Zealand counterpart Steve Hansen's claim that the Irish are now World Cup favourites after victory in Dublin.

"So for us to be favourites when they have been the world number one team for nine years, and continue to be the world number one team?" said Schmidt after his side's 16-9 triumph, Ireland's first ever home win over the All Blacks.

"The World Cup? We've got to work hard to make sure we're ready for the USA [next week]," said Schmidt.