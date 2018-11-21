Robertson commentary takes me back to World Cup-winning moment - Wilkinson

Jonny Wilkinson, England’s 2003 World Cup-winning fly-half, says listening to BBC rugby union correspondent Ian Robertson’s commentary of his winning drop-goal takes him right back to being on the field against Australia in Sydney.

Robertson will retire after his final commentary on Saturday when England take on Australia, drawing to a close a 47-year-career covering the sport.

Wilkinson pays tribute to Robertson for being able to describe "the immensity of the event through words", and for everything he has given to the sport of rugby union.

Download and listen to the podcast - Ian Robertson: A Celebration

