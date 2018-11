Gareth Anscombe says he is grateful after being given another chance to play outside-half for Wales.

He gets the nod ahead of Dan Biggar and Rhys Patchell for the final autumn Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Anscombe said there is good competition for places in the squad and that they are all "well aware of how good all the other players are".

He said it was "nice to get the coaches' backing" and he hopes to "do the jersey justice".