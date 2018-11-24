Watch highlights as England score 24 second-half points to cruise to a brilliant victory over Australia, in their final test of the Autumn series.

MATCH REPORT: Four-try England earn convincing win over Australia

England produced a 24-point second-half blitz to blow away a feeble Australia and end their autumn campaign on a high.

Jonny May's predatory try had given Eddie Jones's men an early lead before Israel Folau's fine score and Matt Toomua's conversion and two penalties made it 13-13 at the break.

