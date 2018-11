Andrew Conway says he had to play well in Ireland's game against the USA to keep himself in Joe Schmidt's back-three thoughts.

"Going back a few weeks against Italy in Chicago, I didn't take it [my chance]," said Conway, who notched three of Ireland's eight tries in their 57-14 win.

Conway added he is hoping the speculation that Joe Schmidt will announce this week that he will leave Ireland after next year's World Cup to return home to New Zealand proves unfounded.