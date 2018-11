Rob Kearney believes that Joe Schmidt's contingency plan is a strong one after the head coach announced he would leave the Irish set up after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Kiwi took charge of Ireland in 2013 and has overseen Ireland's rise to a side ranked second in the world.

Current defence coach Andy Farrell will succeed Schmidt, who was named coach of the year at the World Rugby awards on Sunday, after the World Cup.