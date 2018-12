Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his side were forced to adapt to a more direct style of rugby due to the wet conditions during their 16-12 win over Cardiff Blues on Saturday.

Louis Ludik made his second appearance of the season having missed the start of the campaign through injury, as six Irish players returned to the province following the autumn internationals.

Kieran Treadwell scored the hosts' only try while scrum-half John Cooney kicked 11 points.