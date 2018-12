Wales’ top squash player Tesni Evans takes BBC Sport Wales behind the scenes of the Premier Squash League in Cardiff.

The Welsh Wizards joined the league for the first time this season - winning two of their opening three games.

Tonight they were hosting reigning champions Luxfords St George’s Hill and a sell-out crowd came to watch.

Evans, 26, is the reigning British champion and won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.