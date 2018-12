Fly-half Billy Burns is looking forward to the first of Ulster's back-to-back European Champions Cup matches against Scarlets.

The match at Parc y Scarlets on Friday will be the second of three meetings in four weeks between the two sides following a 29-12 Pro14 win for Scarlets a fortnight ago.

"The core fundamentals you can't change in the space of two weeks so there'll be similar patterns to the game but both teams will be trying to catch each other off guard," said Burns.