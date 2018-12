Ulster coach Dan McFarland is not expecting significant changes to Scarlets' style of play when the sides meet for the first leg of their European Champions Cup double-header.

Scarlets were 29-12 winners when the two rivals met in the Pro14 two weeks ago and McFarland said neither team will have been able to alter their game plan in the interim period.

"We'll go expecting nuances to their play and be prepared for that but we'll have our own changes too," the Ulster head coach added.