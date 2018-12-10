Ulster prop Marty Moore says that his time with Ulster has been enjoyable "from the get-go" since he moved to Belfast from Wasps in summer.

The Dublin native, 27, won the last of his 10 international caps in 2015 but says his focus is on his club form despite the possibility of earning a re-call to the Irish set-up before the World Cup which begins next September in Japan.

Moore was part of an explosive front row performance last Friday as secured an impressive bonus-point win away to Scarlets in the European Champions Cup.