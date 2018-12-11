Young Ulster talent 'motivating' senior players

Ulster players John Cooney and Marcell Coetzee say that the young talent emerging within the squad is pushing the senior players to improve their own game as competition for places becomes tighter.

Former Ulster Academy players such as Tom O'Toole, Eric O'Sullivan and Michael Lowry have impressed since making the step up to the senior squad this season.

Cooney adds that the province are also benefitting from the experience gained by the players who were part of the Ireland squad during the recent autumn internationals.