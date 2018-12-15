Merthyr coach Dale McIntosh praises the quality of the Principality Welsh Premiership but wants the Welsh Rugby Union to provide better financial support to the semi-pro league.

Speaking to Scrum V Live after his side had lost 34-28 at home to Cardiff RFC, McIntosh says the Premiership must concentrate on getting the right players and coaches in place.

The league will be streamlined from 16 to 12 sides from the 2019-20 campaign, with promotion and relegation from the Championship being reintroduced.

During the 2019-20 season funding will be at £96,000 but the Premiership sides will gradually have their finances reduced to £50,000 per club per year over a four-year period.

WATCH AGAIN: Merthyr 28-34 Cardiff