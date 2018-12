Ulster utility back Louis Ludik says he did wonder whether he would be able to play again as he struggled to recover from a serious hamstring injury.

Ludik suffered the injury in Ulster's European play-off win over Ospreys in May and he says medics made the ailment "sound very bad" as he began a lengthy rehabilitation.

However, Ludik resumed Ulster duty last month and his return has coincided with an upturn in the Irish province's fortunes.