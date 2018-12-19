Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has welcomed the appointment of former Wales captains Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys to Wales' incoming coaching team.

Wayne Pivac takes over from Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup and has chosen Jones as attack coach and Humphreys to look after the forwards.

Biggar, who plays for Northampton Saints, said it was the "worst kept secret" in rugby, but they were both "positive appointments".

He also praised Wales' current coaching team, saying they deserve "huge credit".