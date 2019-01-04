Ulster have improved defensively - Kearney

Leinster full-back Rob Kearney believes Ulster's defence is improving under the guidance of his former Ireland team-mate Jared Payne.

An understrength Ulster side travel to Dublin hoping to cause an upset against the defending Pro14 champions on Saturday with 16 points separating the two sides at the top of the Conference B table.

"I think they've improved defensively a lot. Jared obviously has worked a little over the last few months with Andy Farrell so they'll be quite similar in terms of how they defend," said Kearney.

