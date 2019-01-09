Scrum-half John Cooney says Ulster are in control of their own European destiny as they prepare to host Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Ulster trail last season's beaten finalists by five points in Pool Four going into the final two rounds and a win in Belfast would leave them well positioned to at least reach the knock-out stages as one of the three best-placed runners up.

"It's in our own hands at the moment where we know that we have to perform and at home we usually do," said Cooney.

Live commentary of Ulster v Racing 92 on BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster MW.