Ulster skipper Rory Best says the vocal home support played a crucial role in the Irish province's European Champions Cup 26-22 win over Racing 92.

The home team's held off the French club's second-half fightback to earn the win which keeps alive their hopes of a quarter-finals spot going into next weekend's final Pool Four game against Leicester.

"Whenever you get the full house, Kingspan Stadium really is a class place to play in," said Best.