Blues confident on recruitment despite financial uncertainty

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill hopes to be in a position to retain and recruit players "in the next few weeks".

The region will hold a board meeting on Monday following talks last week between the Welsh Rugby Union and the four regions over a new Professional Rugby Agreement (PRA).

Reports on Sunday suggest the Blues must make up a deficit of £1m before the PRA can be officially signed.

Speaking after the Blues' 33-24 European Champions Cup defeat at Glasgow, Australian Mulvihill said the region will remain patient while waiting for final information of their playing budget for next season.

