Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says that if any supporters heard anything unacceptable during Saturday's Champions Cup tie with Racing 92, then they should report it to the club immediately.

After the game, Racing wing Simon Zebo said he received comments from the crowd during the first half that were "not on".

"If there is anybody out there who knows what happened, and if something happened, we want to know because nobody should have to put up with that," said McFarland.