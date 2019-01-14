Ulster focused on completing job against Leicester - McCloskey

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey says spirits are high in the Ulster camp after a bruising win over Racing 92 left their European destiny in their own hands.

Dan McFarland's side travel to Leicester for their final Pool Four game, with McCloskey saying he is relishing a physical battle against a side with "a lot of strings to their bow."

The Ireland international added that that the English outfit are a dangerous proposition despite not playing "up to their potential" in this season's European campaign.