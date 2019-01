Saracens and England prop Hannah Botterman tells BBC Look East about wanting to live up to her tag of being 'one to watch'.

The 19-year-old is one of 28 England Women players to have been awarded full-time contracts for 2019.

Botterman's mother Cath talks about how rugby runs in the family, with Saracens coach Alex Austerberry highlighting her physical power.

England match footage courtesy of Sky Sports, available to UK users only.