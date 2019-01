Lock Kieran Treadwell says Ulster are good enough to beat Leicester Tigers at Welford Road and clinch their place in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Surrey-born Treadwell, 23, will partner fit-again Iain Henderson in the second row on Saturday.

"We've gone to hard places, we've gone to Scarlets away and we put in a performance there, so it's about creating our own buzz," said Treadwell.