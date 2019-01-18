Ulster ready for Tigers trip in European decider

Ulster take on Leicester Tigers at Welford Road on Saturday with a real possibility of reaching the European Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time since 2014.

Iain Henderson is a surprise inclusion for Ulster after making a quicker-than-expected recovery from a thumb injury to give Dan McFarland's side a boost.

Leicester are already eliminated from the competition but have named a strong team for the encounter, which includes England internationals Manu Tuilagi, George Ford and Ben Youngs.

