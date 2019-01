Linfield stay three points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table after edging out Crusaders 1-0 in an ill-tempered affair at Seaview.

Jordan Stewart reacted quickest to Jimmy Callacher's long ball after four minutes to lob in over onrushing home keeper Gerard Doherty.

The defeat sees the Crues slip six points behind David Healy's side, who have now enjoyed three victories over the title holders this season.