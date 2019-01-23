Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says his team must work hard to come out on top of the 'skinny margins' that will decide this year's Six Nations.

Defending champions Ireland host England in their opening game on 2 February in what is Schmidt's final season in charge before stepping down from the job at the end of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"The draw is not as friendly this time - it's a fine margin that's already not in our favour so we're going to have to make sure we do everything right," said Schmidt.