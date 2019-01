Ulster hooker Rob Herring says that players coming into the squad for this weekend's Pro14 game against Benetton need to take ownership of the shirt.

Herring says the form players have been showing in training needs to be carried onto the pitch to fill the void left by the Six Nations-bound Irish internationals.

Ulster made the European quarter-finals for the first time since 2014 with back-to-back wins, with Herring saying he hopes that momentum continues into the Pro14.