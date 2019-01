Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says Ulster should have beaten Pro14 Conference B rivals Benetton despite a last-gasp penalty try rescuing a 17-17 draw at Kingspan Stadium.

McFarland acknowledges that Ulster need to start picking up more points or their chances of making the end-of-season play-offs will slip out of their hands.

The draw means that Ulster remain in fifth position, two points off second-placed Benetton with Leinster runaway leaders in the Conference.