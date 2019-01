Hooker Ken Owens says Wales learnt a lot from their last trip to Paris when they lost after 100 minutes of rugby.

France snatched a dramatic and controversial Six Nations win over Wales back in 2017 as Damien Chouly's try and Camille Lopez's conversion gave the hosts victory.

But while Owens says lessons were learnt that day, the hooker says he does not want to put himself through that length of game again.