Wales centre Jonathan Davies tells BBC Sport Wales' Gareth Rhys Owen about his former Clermont Auvergne team-mates Wesley Fofana, Camille Lopez and Morgan Parra ahead of the 2019 Six Nations opener on Friday, 1 February in Paris.

Davies spent two seasons in Clermont between 2014 and 2016 before returning to Scarlets.

France v Wales live coverage, all from 19:00 GMT: BBC One; BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, all on the BBC Sport website and app.