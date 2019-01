Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says his team will face "the most French side we have played against" after coach Jacques Brunel selected a huge forward pack for the Paris match.

Warren Gatland's side face France in the Six Nations opener on 1 February in Paris with Wales arriving with a nine-match unbeaten run.

It will be a first Six Nations match for scrum-half Tomos Williams while Ken Owens will become Wales' most capped hooker.