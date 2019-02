Warren Gatland said Wales deserved a "pat on the back" for equalling their 11-match win record, but admitted it was an ugly triumph against Italy in Rome.

The Wales coach says their next game, against England on Saturday, 23 February in Cardiff, is already shaping up as the 2019 tournament decider.

