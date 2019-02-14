For only the second time, Bridgend's Brewery Field will host a Pro14 game when Ospreys host Ulster on Friday night.

With Swansea City playing in the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, the ground was only available to Ospreys on Sunday, which would have forced a five-day turn around on their players before welcoming Conference A leaders Munster on 22 February.

Ospreys hosted Connacht at the home of Bridgend Ravens in a first Pro14 game in October.

"I've played at the Liberty Stadium a few times and it's a great track, but I think it's a different kettle of fish up there in Bridgend," said Ulster captain Alan O'Connor, "I think they get stuck into each other so we're looking forward to it".